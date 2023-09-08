Over the next several weeks, bp will host Carbon Capture and Storage Town Halls in Benton, Newton, Lake, Pulaski, White and Jasper counties. These events will provide community members the opportunity to learn more about carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hear from subject matter experts about potential projects in Northwest Indiana.
Event Details:
White County
-When: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5 – 7 pm ET
-Where: Best Western Plus Brandywine Inn & Suites, 304 S 6th St., Monticello, IN 47960
Benton County
-When: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5 — 7 pm ET
-Where: Fowler Theater, 111 E 5th St. Fowler, IN 47944
Newton County
-When: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 5 – 7 pm CT
-Where: Fair Oaks Farms, 856 N 600 E, Fair Oaks, IN 47943
Lake County:
-When: Sept. 14, 5 – 7 pm CT
-Where: Hammond Sportsplex and Community Center, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd,
Hammond, IN 46323
Pulaski County:
-When: Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5 – 7 pm ET
-Where: Meadow Springs Manor, 8631 S US Highway 421, Francesville, IN 47946
Jasper County
-When: Sept. 21, 5 – 7 pm CT
-Where: The Connection Center, 1317 15th St., SE DeMotte, IN 46310
About BP: BP’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $145 billion since 2005 and supporting about 275,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/us.