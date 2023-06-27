Boys & Girls Club of White County

The Boys & Girls Club gather at Ace Hardware to thank the store for the donation of paint.

 Provided

MONTICELLO – A fresh coat of paint brightens any room, and this summer The Boys & Girls Club of White County will refresh its learning environment with 20 gallons of donated paint. The Boys & Girls Club was selected as the winner of a paint grant through Monticello ACE Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program.

A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve learning environments and can have an impact on youth attitudes and performance. Over 2,300 schools and youth-development focused organizations across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering over 25 million square feet of learning space.

Tags