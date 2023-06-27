MONTICELLO – A fresh coat of paint brightens any room, and this summer The Boys & Girls Club of White County will refresh its learning environment with 20 gallons of donated paint. The Boys & Girls Club was selected as the winner of a paint grant through Monticello ACE Hardware’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program.
A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve learning environments and can have an impact on youth attitudes and performance. Over 2,300 schools and youth-development focused organizations across the country have been awarded paint since the program’s inception in 2009, covering over 25 million square feet of learning space.
Partnering with True Value Foundation, Monticello ACE Hardware nominated Boys & Girls Club of White County for a 20 gallon paint grant to help refresh youth learning spaces.
The club will be using the paint to brighten up their great room and give the central club space a colorful centerpiece. More than 300 kids will enjoy the newly painted great room centerpiece.
“Through True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program, Monticello Ace Hardware is able to help the Boys & Girls Club of White County and give back to the community we love to serve,” said Shari Moore of Monticello ACE Hardware “The donation will not only save the organization money, but more importantly will create an environment that fosters learning, inspires creativity and instills community pride.”
True Value Foundation unites retailers in helping improve the lives of children in the communities True Value serves. The foundation advocates for youth and serves as a catalyst to provide tools and resources to help youth realize their dreams and achieve their potential. They encourage their partners to get involved and give back through volunteerism, mentorship, community improvements, and raising funds.