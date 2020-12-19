MONTICELLO — While things drastically changed for public schools and distance learning, the process was similar for the staff of the Boys & Girls Club of White County.
Under the direction of its executive director, Dan Fry, the club has been providing services digitally as well as sending information packets to members’ homes.
“Our budget has been fine so far,” Fry said, “but we’re still adjusting to how we provide the services for our members.”
He said early on in the pandemic, the way the club operated changed because of closures, followed up by the cancellation of the steak and burger fundraiser that was scheduled earlier this year.
“The club is blessed to have some talented staff who understand how to use technology so we could interact with the club members using YouTube and Zoom at the beginning of this,” Fry said. “The kids and staff missed seeing one another, so we figured out a way to accommodate.”
Since the pandemic, operations have changed in many ways with social distancing and masks, and the inability to conduct fundraisers. Fry said children are often more willing to adapt and learn than adults, but added that all of the children and staff has been learning together.
“We averaged 236 kids for daily activities before the pandemic and we currently have 166 kids participating in programs,” he said. “We use YouTube and Zoom to demonstrate experiments and have conversations with their friends that they don’t see every day.”
While the budget has changed from needing snacks to copier paper and postage, Fry said the club is adjusting to what the children need.
As a result of crowd limits, fundraising has had to adjust to the circumstances and needs of their activities.
Fry said donations are welcome and will be applied to the needs. For those comfortable utilizing technology, visit bgcwhitecounty.org or mail to P.O. Box 196, Monticello, IN 47960.