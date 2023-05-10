Boys & Girls Club receive grant

Executive Director Lucy Dold of the Community Foundation of White County and Boys &

Girls Club Director Dan Fry hold the grant check awarded to the club.

 Provided

In celebration of the 25th year of strengthening and transforming White County, the Community Foundation of White County launched the 25 by 25 Challenge with a goal of raising $25K by its 25th anniversary in May to fund a special anniversary grant. A generous donor stepped up to make the challenge even more exciting with a 1:1 match up to $25,000—turning $25 in $50, or $1000 into $2000!

Our dedicated community responded with donations big and small, coming from all corners of the county and beyond. It was with much excitement and gratitude that CFWC reached its goal of $25,000! Together with the match, it is with great pleasure to award the $50,000 “What’s Your Legacy?” Grant to Boys & Girls Club of White County!

