In celebration of the 25th year of strengthening and transforming White County, the Community Foundation of White County launched the 25 by 25 Challenge with a goal of raising $25K by its 25th anniversary in May to fund a special anniversary grant. A generous donor stepped up to make the challenge even more exciting with a 1:1 match up to $25,000—turning $25 in $50, or $1000 into $2000!
Our dedicated community responded with donations big and small, coming from all corners of the county and beyond. It was with much excitement and gratitude that CFWC reached its goal of $25,000! Together with the match, it is with great pleasure to award the $50,000 “What’s Your Legacy?” Grant to Boys & Girls Club of White County!
The “What’s Your Legacy?” Grant asked its partners, “What lasting legacy is your organization leaving in the community through this grant opportunity?” The selection committee researched opportunities, listened to local leaders, and held interviews to make their final recommendations.
The Boys & Girls Club will be using the funds awarded to rejuvenate their industrial Design & Innovation Studio program. The project initially began with a grant from Purdue IN-MaC (Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center) and help from NIPSCO NiSource Charitable Foundation to purchase nearly $50,000 worth of state-of-the-art STEM equipment. The Club built a studio at the Woodlawn Community Center but did not have the funds to recreate the space after moving to the current facility at 402 Tioga Road in Monticello. With this grant, B&GC will be able to relaunch the Design and Innovation Studio program, as well as usher in a new era of focusing on career development, career exploration, and workforce readiness programs.
Club Director Dan Fry stated that “This is an exciting time for the Boys & Girls Club. With all the recent transitions we’ve experienced; COVID recovery, settling into a new facility, and transitioning to a new Boys & Girls Club affiliation with the Boys & Girls Clubs of St Joseph County, we’ve not been able to focus on the future. We are now able to do that. We can expand on the quality youth enrichment programs we currently run and adapt to meet some of the newer needs of our young people and the White County community.”
Not limited to just Club members, the studio will be available for homeschooled groups and other youth serving organizations across the region to inspire and prepare the next generation of leaders.
Community Foundation director, Lucy Dold shared, “CFWC has long been a proud supporter of the Club since its inception in 2014. We recognize the impressive leadership and vision that director, Dan Fry continues to put into action, developing a staple for many families in our community. This new studio will bring even greater opportunity for White County’s youth to grow, build, design, and lead.”