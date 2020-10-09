RENSSELAER — A sentencing hearing last Wednesday for Joseph Carmen Borgia III was postponed. A new date has not been announced.
Borgia, who pleaded guilty to murdering his wife, Amanda, in August 2018 and admitted to one count of neglect of a dependent, was to appear before Jasper County Circuit Court Judge John Potter on Oct. 7.
The DeMotte man faces a minimum of 47 years in prison with a maximum of 55 years. He also faces the possibility of no contact with either of his two children until they turn at least 18 years of age.
Borgia’s attorneys filed a witness list on Sept. 30 for the purpose of sentencing. The family of Amanda Borgia is also expected to be at the hearing.
Meanwhile, Joseph Borgia’s recent petition to wear non-jail clothing at the sentencing hearing was denied by Potter.