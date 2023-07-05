MONTICELLO — The annual Veterans Boat Parade was held Saturday morning with about an hour delay due to the storm that brought heavy rain to the area. Starting with a ceremony at the dock of the Madam Carroll, veterans onboard watched as the American Legion Color Guard gave a 21-gun salute and played Taps.
Liam McReynolds, USAF Ret., gave the invocation standing on the dock, followed by Butch Kramer singing "God Bless America" a cappella. The National Anthem was sung by , also without music to accompany her.