LAFAYETTE — Dr. David Bathe, who recently retired as chancellor of the Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette Campus, has been named chancellor emeritus of the Lafayette campus by the college’s State Board of Trustees.
“Dr. Bathe has made a tremendous impact on not only the field of higher education but also the Greater Lafayette community,” said Steve Schreckengast, Lafayette campus representative on the college’s State Board of Trustees. “He was instrumental in planning the Lafayette campus and developing sites in Crawfordsville, Monticello and Frankfort. He was responsible for the creation of the agriculture program, including the development of a 65-acre farm.
"He was also a key player in the Intersection Connection project that brought together several community partners and resulted in the new Lafayette Family YMCA located next to the campus. His contributions will have a lasting effect on Ivy Tech and the community.”
Dr. Bathe joined Ivy Tech Lafayette in 1999 as vice chancellor of academic affairs, and was appointed chancellor of the Lafayette campus in 2004. He retired from Ivy Tech in August 2021 after 22 years of service to the college.
Prior to joining Ivy Tech, he served in academic leadership roles at community and two-year colleges in Indiana, Florida and Illinois.
Under his leadership at Ivy Tech, Dr. Bathe was responsible for the creation of several key programs including biotechnology, chemical technology and agriculture. The campus received the largest single cash gift to the college — the Griffin Endowment — supporting health degree programs.
In 2013, the Lafayette campus was named to the President’s Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll.
Dr. Bathe earned a doctorate in history and master of science in history from Illinois State University, bachelor of science in social science from Greenville University, and an associate of science degree from Vincennes University.
Upon his retirement from Ivy Tech, Dr. Bathe was honored by the state with the Circle of Corydon Award and by the City of Lafayette with the Marquis de Lafayette Award.