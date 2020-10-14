MONTICELLO — Despite the warm and partly sunny conditions, the sixth annual Barkober didn’t see quite as many canines as in year’s past.
But the event, which served as a fundraiser for the Streets of Monticello Association, did raise $400 for the group to spend on future downtown projects.
Most of the dogs present were dressed in Halloween costumes. All told, 40 canines and 100 people attended Saturday’s festivities.
Those who attended went on a brief walk around the block, an activity that promotes exercise and visiting the downtown area.
Prior to the walk, Pastor Justin Cason, of Monticello United Methodist Church, offered a dog blessing.
A panel of judges also passed out awards to some of the costumed canines. Judge’s Favorite went to Scout and owner Emily Venters. Scout was decked out in a replica Peyton Manning No. 18 Indianapolis Colts jersey.
Most Beautiful went to Raina, a Doberman Pinscher owned by Valerie Baldwin, while Best Pet/Owner Look-a-Like went to Cairo and his owners, Abram and Jacob Flora (costumed as basketball players).
Best Dressed went to Sofie and her owner, Melissa Biddle. Sofie was dressed as a loofa sponge topped with a rubber duck on her head.
Doggie Congeniality went to Ellie, owned by Glen Willoughby.