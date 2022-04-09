WOLCOTT - Bank of Wolcott has promoted James Ousley to be its new chief financial officer and trust officer.
Ousley joined Bank of Wolcott in 2014 and previously held the position of controller and security officer. Prior to joining Bank of Wolcott, Ousley worked in the golf industry for more than 20 years and still holds his PGA membership.
Ousley graduated from Indiana University with a degree in park and recreation administration.
Ousley, his wife and their four sons reside in Delphi. When he is not attending one of his children’s sporting events, he volunteers his time with First Tee, a program designed to build strength and character by integrating the game of golf with life skills curriculum, or at many of the community events.