WOLCOTT — Bank of Wolcott has added Drake Babcock and Catherine Zeider to the organization’s lending team as portfolio and relationship managers, respectfully.
Babcock is a graduate of Tri-County High School and Purdue University, with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. After completing his degree, he taught agricultural science and business at South Newton School Corporation before starting his banking career in 2017.
Outside of banking, Babcock is busy with Purdue Young Farmers, IAAE – Purdue, Newton County Extension, Indiana FFA and Newton County Fair Board.
Zeider is a graduate of South Newton High School and Manchester College with an associate degree in business administration.
After graduating from college, she began a 39-year banking career, with the last 17 years in agriculture and commercial lending.
Zeider is active in Goodland and Newton County and serves on the South Newton School Board.
In addition to Zeider and Drake joining Bank of Wolcott, Keith Altman has transitioned roles to a portfolio manager.
Altman is a graduate of Frontier High School and Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. Since joining Bank of Wolcott in June 2020, he has focused on analyzing commercial and ag credits, various reporting requirements and lending projects.
Altman is a member of the White County Ag Association and a district judge for Business Professionals of America and FFA contests.