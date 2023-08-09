Digger the Dog

Digger the Dog makees his debut as the mascot for contacting 811 before you dig.

NIPSCO encourages homeowners and professionals to make a free request two business days before digging to avoid damaging buried utility lines

MERRILLVILLE – With August 11 quickly approaching, NIPSCO is acknowledging the 8/11 date as a natural reminder for anyone planning a digging project to contact 811 to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811.

