MONTICELLO — After three months of trying to give Jordan Shorescapes an opportunity to make changes that would appease the Jamaica Court neighbors’ concerns for the noise, air and water in Lake Freeman, and have the parcel of land rezoned light industrial the White County Area Plan Commission formally rejected the application to rezone the property owned and occupied by Dave Jordan and Jordan Shorescapes.
Residents from the neighborhood have been voicing their concerns by attending the meetings the past couple months and presenting documentation of the evidence they were speaking about. With a vote of two for and nine against from the APC commissioners, Jordan’s petition was rejected.
During the final conversations about this rezone request attorney Chris Shelmon was asked why the previous discussions had not rendered the changes to dampen the sound pollution. Dave Jordan, the property owner said,” We are looking at different material to put on the deck of the barges.”
Jordan added that other changes would be addressed depending on the outcome. APC Commissioner Ralph Hasser asked specifically why no changes were made.
Leading up to this meeting, APC Director Joe Rogers received calls from other property owners to the area expressing dissent to the proposal.
A promise to notify neighbors of landscapes sound buffering and safety concerns should have been documents sent to the neighbors after the April meeting and the concerned residents attending Monday’s meeting said nothing was received.
As trees have been cut down, there is erosion that has stirred up algae and silt accumulation has increased. Resident Holly Barry also happens to be a PhD in aquatic biology and has been keeping an eye on the water quality. “As run-off from the land stirs the water, algae releases phosphorous in the water and creates the release of bacteria,” she said.
Chris Barry shared a recording of the actual noise from inside his home while trying to do business, and it shook the commissioner’s room.
Other business was the subdivision of the plot of land on 6th street where the new recycling center will be built, Ryan Robinson from the engineering firm HWC was present for the request and Rogers explained that the current zoning was I-1 and light industrial, and I-2 is heavy industrial. This request was passed unanimously.
Lastly, the APC formed a subcommittee to understand the ordinance recommendations for renewable energy, as the ways to collect and use renewable energy continues to evolve, carbon sequestration is the newest ordinance being researched.