A graphic was provided by Alan Judkins for the Jamaica Ct. project at the April meeting.

MONTICELLO — After three months of trying to give Jordan Shorescapes an opportunity to make changes that would appease the Jamaica Court neighbors’ concerns for the noise, air and water in Lake Freeman, and have the parcel of land rezoned light industrial the White County Area Plan Commission formally rejected the application to rezone the property owned and occupied by Dave Jordan and Jordan Shorescapes.

Residents from the neighborhood have been voicing their concerns by attending the meetings the past couple months and presenting documentation of the evidence they were speaking about. With a vote of two for and nine against from the APC commissioners, Jordan’s petition was rejected.