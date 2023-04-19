Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — During the White County Area Plan Commission on April 10, Director Joe Rogers asked the board to discuss renewable energy and begin considering what kind of land use guidelines should be put in place for White County.

Rogers reopened discussion with the plan commissioners after a question was raised in the White County Commissioners’ meeting regarding whether an ordinance is needed to address and support the various forms of renewable energy developed within the parameters. What is a current question is addressing marketplace viability and based on renewable energy demand.