MONTICELLO — During the White County Area Plan Commission on April 10, Director Joe Rogers asked the board to discuss renewable energy and begin considering what kind of land use guidelines should be put in place for White County.
Rogers reopened discussion with the plan commissioners after a question was raised in the White County Commissioners’ meeting regarding whether an ordinance is needed to address and support the various forms of renewable energy developed within the parameters. What is a current question is addressing marketplace viability and based on renewable energy demand.
As the Area Plan Commission discussed the concerns and options, the board decided to research the topics involved in possible ordinance regulations and asked for a list of topics that are within the coverage of the Area Plan Commission oversight.
Area Plan Commissioner Ralph Hasser is going to look into information for the ordinance with the Farm Service Agency. The board asked to table the discussion of the ordinance while research is completed.
While the conversation about the ordinance wrapped up, Rogers gave the board an anticipated time line for his final retirement from his position.
Assistant Director Jenilynne Hall will be going on maternity leave in May, and is anticipated to come back around June 25, and Rogers expects to then work a couple weeks as Hall’s assistant director before ultimately retiring from the position.
As the plan commissioners digested the information about Rogers’ retirement the conversation turned briefly to determining Hall’s salary when she is in charge of the Area Plan Commission Office. Rogers reminded the board that it can be established by email, executive session and he asked how the board wanted him to proceed. They polled the board and determined an email was the preferred form of communication to set Hall’s salary in time for 2024 budget hearings.
The Area Plan Commission adjourned until the next meeting on May 8.