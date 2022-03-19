INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is doling out $162 million in federal transportation funding, and some area municipalities are receiving a good chunk of it for projects five years down the road.
The funds are being awarded to 50 cities, towns and counties in rural portions of Indiana to invest in local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects, according to a news release from INDOT.
Local entities receiving funds include: Carroll County, $6.25 million; Tippecanoe County, $5.1 million; White County, $2.6 million; and Logansport, $960,800.
For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that will be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2027. While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will also be financially participating in design, engineering and right-of-way acquisition components of these projects.
INDOT dedicates approximately 25% of its federal highway funds to supporting local projects each year, the release states. Metropolitan Planning Organizations distribute those funds to cities, towns and counties within the state’s larger urbanized areas while INDOT distributes funds outside MPO areas. Communities must contribute at least 20% in local matching funds and meet other federal requirements to receive federal funding.