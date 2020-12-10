INDIANAPOLIS — Communities in Senate District 7, including White, Jasper and Carroll counties, will receive more than $4.3 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges.
Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $830 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
The following communities received grants:
- Brookston received $415,800;
- Chalmers received $180,835.61;
- Delphi received $749,842.50;
- Monticello received $941,403.75;
- Rensselaer received $739,599.23;
- Reynolds received $81,000.
"It's great to see local officials utilizing this grant opportunity," state Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) said. "These funds go directly to projects in our community, improving the roads we drive on and the bridges we cross in our daily commutes."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2021.