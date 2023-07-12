MONTICELLO — After the White County Commissioners reviewed the rezone request for property currently owned by Mike and Cindy Ezra of Liberty Township, who are hoping to sell 10 acres to Greg Muncer of CGR Technologies of Elk Grove Village and New Palatine, Illinois, they voted for a recommendation to deny. The original rezoning petition went to the plan commissioners with a vote of six in favor, two against.
Neighbors to this property continue to be concerned with traffic and change in pollution to this area of West Shafer Drive.
Mike Ezra explained that the discussion began because 10 acres of his property are no longer suitable for growing crops. While Muncer’s business plan doesn’t require that big of a lot, he’s planning to purchase the 10 acre property pending the outcome of the rezoning.
Steve and Joy Cosgray each remarked that the 14 surrounding property owners do not want an industry moving into the neighborhood, citing that noise would be a detractor for the area. However, Muncer stated that the noise levels in his current factories are such that hearing protection is optional for the types of machining his business conducts.
Julie Johns presented a map of their neighborhood illustrating the types of work on the land; all agriculture.
As the Area Plan Commissioners reviewed the letter from the White County Commissioners and listened to the concerned citizens present at Monday’s meeting, the consistent plea of the residents was to remember that being true to the sovereignty as stewards of the land in White County.
The Area Plan Commissioners ultimately voted seven against the zoning request for the Ezras and two in favor. The recommendation will be presented to the White County Commissioners at their meeting July 17 at 8:15 a.m.
Next on the agenda was a rezone petition for property owned by James and Janice Massey, formerly the Breezy Hill Resort and in the process of filing for a permit to do some remodeling, it was discovered that it was zoned B2, and the Masseys are requesting it become Lake District, or L1. The request was approved unanimously.
Next item was a zoning request from Jack Roberts to change 706 North Main Street from B2 to R2 so single family dwellings can be put into that building.