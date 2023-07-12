Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO — After the White County Commissioners reviewed the rezone request for property currently owned by Mike and Cindy Ezra of Liberty Township, who are hoping to sell 10 acres to Greg Muncer of CGR Technologies of Elk Grove Village and New Palatine, Illinois, they voted for a recommendation to deny. The original rezoning petition went to the plan commissioners with a vote of six in favor, two against.

Neighbors to this property continue to be concerned with traffic and change in pollution to this area of West Shafer Drive.

