MONTICELLO — Another health option could be coming to Monticello, pending the approval from Monticello City Council. A public hearing with the Area Planning Commission was held July 26, and the owner Rodney Clark, CEO of Nexus Health discussed his petition of rezoning of the property at 710 W. Fisher Street from I1 to B2 in order to renovate the building to become a full-service health clinic.
APC Director Joe Rogers explained, “It’s a membership facility, proposed, to alleviate the high cost of healthcare and enable people who don’t have full access to a primary care physician and the tests and care that come up in life.”