WOLCOTT — Another Wolcott resident is ready to share his experience regarding the water pressure issue and lack of proper running water.
Brandon Foulks and his wife, Christina, live in Wolcott with their two sons, ages 3 and 9.
According to Foulks, they, along with two of their neighbors, have been without proper running water for about 10 months. Foulks filed a compliant with the town nine months ago and says he has not been contacted with a resolution.
“We have been relying on our neighbor Robin Foley to go to the meetings and express our situation and frustration,” he said. “I typically can’t make the meetings due to my work schedule, and the times that I could make it the meetings were shut down due to COVID.
“Like this last meeting on Facebook Live, I watched to see if they had an update for our issue and when the council asked for comments at the end,” Foulks added. “Myself and another resident asked about the water problems and, instead of replying, they motioned to end the meeting.”
Foulks moved to Wolcott with his family when he was 6 years old. Living in Wolcott for almost 30 years, he expressed his love for the community.
“Living in the house I grew up in to raise my family has been a dream of mine for a very long time,” he said. “I am living that dream. I am raising my two children in the house that I grew up in and I do not want to move. But I can’t put my family in this situation any longer. I may be able to survive, but my kids and my wife can’t suffer in this situation — and they come first.”
Foulks said the water pressure is barely present, adding that it is rare for the family to have sufficient water to shower in the last 10 months. But on the occasion that they do, it isn’t easy.
“We have to stand against the faucet to even get water on us,” he said. “t took my wife 20 minutes to wash her hair, and then she has to finish in the sink because there is just not enough.
“When we have to give the kids a bath, we have to take them somewhere — either to my mom’s or to my other two brothers’ homes. Now that it’s getting cold out, we risk getting them sick, bringing them in and out after their shower.”
Foulks said the situation is heart-breaking.
“When I can’t even give my kids a bath in their own home, in the home that I grew up in, it breaks my heart,” he said. “I don’t want to leave Wolcott, but if we can’t get adequate water to this house, then I am going to have to — for my kids, for my wife, for my animals.”
Foulks said he has not been contacted by the contractor, the engineer, or the town council. On Dec. 1, Foley, Foulks’ neighbor, was given another time extension but instead of 30-60 days, this time it would be one week.
The residents are frustrated and trying to gather funds for legal representation.