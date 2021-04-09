MONTICELLO — The White County Economic Development Organization’s annual luncheon has been canceled this year.
Usually scheduled at the end of February, WCEDO’s Board of Directors decided to not schedule the luncheon, which usually provides updates, recaps and prognostications for economic development activity in White County.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was cited in an email Friday morning from WCEDO President Randy Mitchell, it wasn’t the main factor.
“Much of our meeting is a review (of) the past year’s highlights, and it was felt that there would be too much of a gap between the end of 2020 and any meeting in 2021 to make any presentation meaningful,” Mitchell wrote.
Mitchell added that the venue — the Best Western Brandywine Conference Center in Monticello — was “the absolute best for hosting the meeting” and it was doubtful that WCEDO would be allowed to have the number of participants (usually more than 250 people) and still be able to maintain social distancing.
“Additionally, we need to reserve Brandywine at least four to six months in advance for the large room, which also interferes with planning for 2021,” Mitchell wrote.
Instead, Mitchell said the next annual luncheon is now set to happen Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
The group’s last luncheon took place Feb. 28, 2020, about a week before the first COVID-19 case was reported in Indiana and two full weeks before Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a state of emergency that closed schools and most restaurants and businesses.
At the time, COVID-19 wasn’t a concern; instead, there was a pall hanging over the luncheon because of a previously announced “permanent closure” of Indiana Beach by the amusement park’s former owners.
Since that time, a new owner purchased the park and opened it to the public in early July 2020 and has since added new rides and purchased a “sister” amusement park facility in New Jersey.
Mitchell noted the Indiana Beach success story in his “2019-2020 Reflections” that would have been a part of this year’s luncheon.
But Indiana Beach was only one of 17 bullet-point successes Mitchell listed. The other 16 are:
• Led a recruitment team to introduce and create awareness of WCEDO/White County to the Far East (Japan and China).
• Presented three new solar developers for consideration: ENGIE; Nextera, and Tri Global Energy (Leeward Renewables)
• Secured a $44 million expansion for equipment and a 10-year tax abatement for Ball Corp.
• Mitchell serves on the WHIN Advisory Committee representing White County.
• Worked with the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network to bring an Aerostat to Reynolds to provide internet coverage to most all White County. The Aerostat is a 90-foot oblong “blimp” that is helium filled and tethered to rise 1,500 feet high with a payload of antennas to broadcast a signal.
• Worked through CWREMC for a USDA REDLG loan for the county for $1.4 million for the County Road 1100 project in the Mid-America Commerce Park. Terms are 10 years at zero percent interest.
• Worked with KIRPC to obtain a $4.5 million EDA grant for the county to update and expand the capacity of the wastewater treatment plant in Wolcott.
• Continue working with two developers to purchase the Mag Pellet plant in Reynolds and restore the manufacturing of iron pellets.
• Implemented a $30 million Vanguard expansion and keep it local as White County was in competition with sites in Georgia and Canada.
• Filled the vacancy in Reynolds by Vanguard Trailer moving its parts business into the former Lafayette Bank & Trust building.
• Worked with EggLife Foods LLC on expansion project to gain approval through the BZA. EggLife now at 95 jobs across two shifts
• Recruited Sweetener Supply to Mid-America Commerce Park from Brookfield, Ill. Construction on a $18 million building is expected this spring. WCEDO is preparing a five-year tax abatement on personal property in line with the agreed incentives.
• Working with the City of Monticello to repurpose the old fire station.
• Worked with developer interested in the old hospital property in Monticello
• Assisted in the recruitment of Dollar General to locate in outlying communities: Burnettsville, Wolcott, Buffalo, and a second store in Monticello.
• Leadership White County graduates serving in public offices, on nonprofit boards, and as volunteers in their communities. In its seven classes since 2009, LWC has had more than 175 graduates.
“Under the broad umbrella of Business Recruitment and Expansion, the White County Economic Development Organization, through Debbie Conover and me, has worked diligently with existing or potential businesses to create jobs and wealth for White County,” Mitchell wrote. “Despite suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been able to assist businesses of all sizes in order to re-evaluate their operating models and to implement new strategies to maintain success and drive growth in a rapidly evolving environment.”
Noticeably absent from the list is Mitchell’s selection last October as a Luminary Award winner. The awards are presented by NIPSCO to honor individuals or organizations that have displayed leadership in local government excellence, community leadership, education, environmental stewardship, public safety and, in Mitchell’s case, economic development.
His selection made him the first — either person or group/organization — from White County to ever receive the award since its inception in 2012.