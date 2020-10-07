MONTICELLO — This year went to the dogs a long time ago.
But this weekend it’s downtown Monticello’s turn – and in a positive way.
The sixth annual Barktober will take place Oct. 10 at Constitution Plaza and the Streets of Monticello Association is ready for plenty of dogs — accompanied by their owners — to show in costumes or with just a collar and leash.
Registration begins at 1 p.m., followed by the walk at 1:30 p.m. The first 75 registered canines will receive a doggie goodie bag. Cost is $10 per dog, with all proceeds benefiting S.O.M.A. downtown projects.
The walk is a family event that promotes exercise, people visiting the downtown area and introducing businesses to more potential customers, SOMA officials said.
If it rains, the event will be Oct. 11, same time.
Last year, the event was bathed in warm weather and bright sunshine, and saw more than 70 dogs enter for prizes
Celebrity judges will be on hand to award prizes in this year’s dog contests, and Pastor Justin Cason, of Monticello United Methodist Church, will offer a dog blessing.
Dogs must be on non-retractable leashes and have current rabies vaccinations, and owners must provide their own cleanup items for their pets.