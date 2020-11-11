MONTICELLO — In spite of the COVID-19 health emergency, the White County United Way and Salvation Army plan to continue with its annual holiday traditions.
WCUW, in partnership with the Salvation Army, is moving ahead with its Angel Tree campaign while the Salvation Army is gearing up for its Red Kettle fundraiser.
Angel Tree is a program of the White County Salvation Army, in partnership with the White County United Way. Families are eligible for food vouchers provided by the Salvation Army and donations of clothing and gifts from the community.
To be eligible, families must meet income guidelines and live in White County or Jefferson or Adams Township in Carroll County.
To sponsor a child, select an Angel Tree Tag from the White County Courthouse or Sportsman Inn. Angel Tree sponsors should drop off two unwrapped gifts (approximately $25 value) and an outfit to Zion Bethel Church between 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3 or Dec. 6.
Monetary donations to the program will sponsor children who are not selected, and can be made online.
“The White County United Way could not continue to offer these programs without our partners at White County Salvation Army, Monticello Kiwanis, Monticello Rotary, Monticello Fire Department, Zion Bethel Church, Monticello Christian Church, our volunteers and board members,” saida Nikie Jenkinson, WCUW executive director. “Our programs are volunteer-run and donor-financed to provide positive holiday experiences to youth who might not otherwise have them.”
Coats for Kids
Another program run by the United Way is the annual Coats for Kids event, which happened last weekend.
In all, 218 children (71 families) received coats, hats and gloves, according to Andrea Janke, program volunteer.
The event was conducted drive-through style at Monticello Christian Church.
“We still have coats in many sizes for children in need,” she said.
Red Kettle Campaign
The White County Salvation Army plans to kick off its Red Kettle Campaign on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and run through Christmas Eve.
The Red Kettle campaign is the primary funding source of the White County Salvation Army. The money collected during the Red Kettle Campaign makes it possible for the Salvation Army to assist people in the community throughout the entire year.
Bell ringers are needed to ring during two-hour shifts between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. People will see the red kettles and bell ringers at Kroger, Rural King, Walmart and R&M Foods in Monticello and Brookston.
Donations to the White County Salvation Army may also be sent to P.O. Box 421, Monticello, IN 47960.
Volunteers may sign up at RegisterToRing.com or by calling 574-297-8547, Ext,. 8. For additional information, contact Jay or Andi Janke at 574-583-9848.