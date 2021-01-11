MONTICELLO – Alliance Bank was honored late last year by the Indiana Bankers Association with the C2C (Commitment to Community) Award in their respective asset class for outstanding community service.
Alliance Bank won in the category of banks with assets below $500 million; First Savings Bank won in the category of $500 million and above. The award announcements were made during the Association’s Mega Reimagined conference, conducted virtually in November.
The Indiana Bankers Association (IBA) created the C2C Awards in 2018 to celebrate exceptional bank outreach and to raise public awareness of diverse ways that banks support the communities they serve. Twenty-five banks submitted nominations for the C2C awards, providing a sampling of statewide community service performed by the 120-plus member banks of the IBA. Their stories are available online at Indiana.bank/commitment-community.
“We’re here to help those in our community,” said Shane Pilarki, Alliance Bank president and CEO. “Our bank’s commitment to community tells the story of banking because, truly, a bank is here to help people. That is what we strive to do with every event, every donation, every investment of volunteer hours.”
Alliance Bank’s nomination highlighted community outreach beyond their donations of more than $60,000 to local non-profit organizations. Bank employees served 1,050 volunteer hours at community events, on local boards, and helping non-profits fulfill their mission.
They went one step further to ensure the stories of these organization are told, as encouragement for other banks and community members to be involved in their communities.
Alliance Bank’s seven offices have been serving residents in Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930.