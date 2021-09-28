FRANCESVILLE — Behind every locally owned bank is a board of directors representing the communities they serve.
Three members of the Alliance Bank Board of Directors — Ralph Widmer, David Diener and Timothy Schreeg — are being recognized for their retirement. Together, they have a combined total of nearly 80 years of service on the board.
All three board members played an integral role in the merger of State Bank of Oxford and Peoples State Bank in 2005 to come together as Alliance Bank.
Widmer’s history with the bank dates back to when he was first hired in 1975. He rose to president of State Bank of Oxford and served as executive vice president of Alliance Bank.
When he retired from banking in 2014, Ralph continued his service on the board of directors. He currently serves on the Monticello City Council.
Originally from Otterbein, Widmer and his wife, Teresa, live in Monticello.
Diener joined the board in 1992. David spent his career as entrepreneur and local business owner and serves as president of the White County Board of Commissioners. He and his wife, Stacey, live in Monticello.
Schreeg and his wife, Pama, live in Rensselaer. Schreeg provided fiscal and health care knowledge to the board when he joined in 1997. Upon retiring in 2016, he had 35 years of leadership within Jasper County Hospital and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
“It has been my pleasure and honor to serve with Dave, Tim and Ralph over the last 16 years,” said board chairperson Jim Schoen. “Their wisdom, perspectives and dedication to Alliance Bank have been invaluable to the growth and success of our financial institution. They will be missed, but their contributions will continue through those of us who have served alongside them.”
In preparation for their retirement, Alliance Bancorp has invited new board members in over the past few years. The current board of directors includes Jim Schoen, chairman; Mike O’Connor, vice chairman; Mark Cervenka; Jeff Milligan; Shane Pilarski; and Jeff Webb.