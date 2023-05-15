FRANCESVILLE – Alliance Bank Junior Board members culminated their year with a celebration on Sunday, May 7, at Winamac High School. Senior Board members shared a recap of the local businesses the Board visited this year. The highlight of the afternoon was a donation of $1,000 to Pulaski Animal Center (PAC). Junior Board members selected the recipient organization. The gift was funded by Alliance Bank, based on the Junior Board’s volunteer hours in the community. You can learn more about PAC at www.pulaskianimalcenter.com.
Visiting the Pulaski County Jail and Dispatch Center is always a highlight for Junior Board members. They also learned about business operations and local careers on their visits to Indiana Beach, Eden Valley Farms, LightStream, Standard Industrial Supply, Pulaski Memorial Hospital, and BraunAbility this school year. West Central Senior Audrey Kroft shared, “My biggest takeaway from Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors is that you never know what opportunities are in your community until you stop and look!”