FRANCESVILLE — Students from four area high schools are brought together each month as the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors. The students learn about career opportunities within local businesses and perform community service.
On May 2, the 2020-21 junior board invited family and educators to join them for an end-of-year celebration.
“The junior board taught me a lot about leadership, character and responsibility,” said board chair Brayden Buschman. “Without this opportunity, I would not have the knowledge I do now to help me succeed in my future endeavors.
Junior board members highlighted their visits to Indiana Beach, Lightstream, Camp Tecumseh YMCA, Cives Steel, Fratco and Standard Industrial. Along with those visits, board members also learned about local non-profit organizations and were encouraged to volunteer together.
Alliance Bank supports the students by providing $15 per hour of service for the junior board to then give away at the end of the school year.
Representatives from Humanitarian Distribution Center and the Monon Food Panty attended the Celebration to accept donations of $320 each.
“We chose organizations within the community in order to spread the wealth and help as many people as possible,” Buschman said. “The junior board of directors is a great way to help the community and make it a better place.”
The junior board also used the celebration to welcome incoming members for the 2021-22 school year. They are: Luke Deno, McKenzie Hinz, Callie Hunt, Audrey Kroft, Emma Need, David Peter, Chloe Rausch, Tessa Robertson and Molly Venters.
Alliance Bank created the Junior Board of Directors in 2015 as a means to develop leadership skills in local students while connecting them with businesses and service organizations in their communities. The junior board includes juniors and seniors from Twin Lakes, North White, Winamac and West Central high schools.