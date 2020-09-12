MONTICELLO — Local high school students who participate in the Alliance Bank Junior Board of Directors recently had the opportunity to tour Indiana Beach and learn about its history.
Families and friends needed something to do that was cheap and fun during the Great Depression. Since 1926, Indiana Beach has been providing people with food, entertainment and a great time.
Indiana Beach has 43 different attractions, five roller coasters, four water slides and several other rides.
The Junior Board was able to talk to Tom Crisci, the COO, Andrea Page, director of dinance, and Amber Sherrick, finance assistant.
The students were given a tour of the amusement park and were able to take the Sky Ride for an aerial tour of Indiana Beach.
Along with providing a source of entertainment for the region, Indiana Beach also employs numerous full-time employees and seasonal positions to local students each year.
Alliance Bank created the Junior Board of Directors in 2015 as a means to develop leadership skills in local students while connecting them with businesses and service organizations in their communities. The Junior Board includes 16 juniors and seniors from Twin Lakes, North White, Winamac and West Central high schools.