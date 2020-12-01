WHITE COUNTY — If something good has come out of the pandemic, it’s has been watching people help one another.
Many have expressed thankfulness for healthcare workers, emergency responders, teachers, and other “essential” workers, but in the shadows are non-profit staff and volunteers who are working to meet families’ needs.
Alliance Bank took the opportunity on Giving Tuesday to surprise four local non-profit organizations with a $5,000 donation.
Dan Fry, director of the Boys & Girls Club of White County, was one of the fortunate recipients.
“This gift is not only amazing because it is unrestricted, it is amazing because it sparks others to give,” Fry said. “We can promote this gift to highlight our needs and to show others that every contribution, big or small, is important and makes a difference.”
A video released on social media highlights the work of the four non-profits and shows their surprise when each received the $5,000 donation.
Along with Fry, Alliance Bank Chief Lending Officer Jonathan Elkins visited Chris Sheetz, of Benton Community Food & Service Co-op; Barb Lucas and Marcia Smith-Wood, of Prairie Arts Council’s Rensselaer Alternative High School Art Program; and Jackie Frain, from Pulaski County Human Services.
“Since the pandemic started the co-op has seen a tremendous increase in the numbers we are serving,” Sheetz said. “Many families that have not visited the co-op before the pandemic have come to us with the worry of coping with their children home during the day and having enough food in their household. Others have been laid off from their job. We went from serving 1,500 individuals a year to over 7,000, just since March when the pandemic hit Benton County.”
The video can be viewed on Alliance Bank’s Facebook page or at http://blog.myalliancebank.com.
Alliance Bank is a locally owned community bank supporting non-profit organizations. The bank has ramped up giving in the wake of COVID-19 and expects to give nearly $80,000 in donations by the end of 2020.
Alliance Bank’s seven offices have been serving the residents of Francesville, Monon, Monticello, Otterbein, Oxford, Rensselaer, Winamac and surrounding communities since 1930.