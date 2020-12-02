MONTICELLO — White County recorded its highest voter turnout during the 2020 General Election since the mid-2000s, according to final statistics provided by the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.
The numbers were compiled using voter data gathered in Indiana’s 92 counties.
In the 2020 General Election, 66.9 percent — or 11,299 of 16,901 registered voters in White County — cast ballots. That hasn’t happened since 2004 when 66.5 percent — or 11,502 of 17,299 registered voters — dropped off ballots at the box.
“All around the (2020) election was a success,” White County Clerk Laura Cosgray told the Herald Journal last month. “The County Election Board along with myself, my election staff, my poll workers and our county IT department worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure White County voters had a safe, fair and accurate election. Their efforts did not go unnoticed.”
Both 2004 and 2020 were presidential election years.
“We continue to see that candidates and issues drive turnout,” said Secretary of State Connie Lawson. “Presidential elections tend to have higher turnout rates. That held true this year with 65 percent of Hoosiers turning out to vote, the highest percentage we’ve seen since 1992.”
Statewide, 3.06 million of the state’s 4.7 million registered voters cast a ballot in the 2020 General Election. By comparison, 73.8 percent, or 2.34 million of 3.18 million registered Hoosiers, cast their vote in the 1992 cycle.
In 2016 and 2012, Lawson said voter turnout was at 58 percent. In 2008, 62 percent of registered Hoosiers voted in the General Election.
“This was a record setting year, with 3,068,578 Hoosiers casting a ballot, more than in 2008, 2012 or 2016,” she said.
Hamilton and Wells counties led the 2020 election, each with 75 percent turnout. They were followed by Greene, Hancock and Whitley counties, each with 74 percent.
Absentee ballots in White County hit 70 percent — an all-time record — in the 2020 General Election, mostly because of fears of contracting COVID-19 during a worldwide pandemic. Of the 11,299 votes cast this year, 7,912 were via absentee ballot.
“With the threat of COVID-19 and the increase of early walk-in voting, extra cleaning precautions were put in place,” Cosgray said. “Our poll workers were required to wear masks and each time a voter voted, our poll workers cleaned and sanitized the machines.”
This year’s absentee numbers are an increase of 43 percent over the 2018 General election when 26.7 percent of registered voters — or 2,227 of the 8,330 votes cast — participated via absentee.
White County absentee voting has consistently stayed in double digits since the 2008 election. Only once since then — in 2010 — has absentee voting dipped into single digits (9.68 percent). The 2020 election is the first in which White County had more absentee than in-person voters — 7,912 to 3,387, respectively.
Since 1976, White County voters have eclipsed the 60 percent threshold in general elections 12 times (1976, 1978, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2020). Four of those elections saw more than a 70 percent voter turnout (1976, 1982, 1990, 1992) and two recorded more than 80 percent voter turnout (1984 and 1988).
Neither the Secretary of State’s office nor the Indiana State Archives had statistics available for the 1980 election.