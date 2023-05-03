Bobby Bonner

 Photo by Susan G. Wright

WHITE COUNTY — The new Community Corrections Director Bobbie Bonner has arrived in Monticello after time in several states west of the Mississippi River. Bonner has been in the field for almost 30 years, and includes experiences in the prison system as guards and warden.

Bonner has a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a lifetime of experiences to be in charge of the White County’s Community Corrections Program which will be eventually located in the former Bayer building on Main Street.