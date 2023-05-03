WHITE COUNTY — The new Community Corrections Director Bobbie Bonner has arrived in Monticello after time in several states west of the Mississippi River. Bonner has been in the field for almost 30 years, and includes experiences in the prison system as guards and warden.
Bonner has a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a lifetime of experiences to be in charge of the White County’s Community Corrections Program which will be eventually located in the former Bayer building on Main Street.
He came to think about corrections through his personal life as well as through his education; beginning with adopting a sister’s two sons because she was having trouble with addiction and not providing a good environment for her sons,
“I wanted to give them a good environment and keep them out of foster care,” Bonner said. Those boys are now upstanding young men, 36 and 34.
He worked his way up the ladder of positions in county jails, and then went to work for private jail company CCA, there again, Bonner worked his way through the hierarchy of the positions, and was eventually asked to be warden. He was transferred to several locations serving in that role; Idaho, California, Colorado and when privately owned prisons were a dissolving concept, Bonner decided he was tired of the mindsets of prison inmates, so he began focusing on correcting behaviors.
While representing the Cimarron Basin Community Corrections program, Bonner was part of the prestigious Kansas Leadership Center’s Civic Engagement Advisory committee, and worked hard to foster civic leadership in Kansas communities.
“One of the things that brought me to White County was the low recidivism rate with offenders,” Bonner noted. “There’s a big difference between the mindset of county jail inmates and prison inmates; and I’m looking forward to helping these people problem-solve and improve themselves.”
There are behavior-based classes that offenders are able to take in order to identify ways to fix what has triggered mistakes in the past, Bonner explained. Rather than allow someone to just focus on the fact someone “is all up in their space,” Bonner added that the focus turns to finding out what his clients may have been doing before the space was invaded.
“Counseling and helping clients retrain their thinking is a big part of what is addressed in classes and individual conversations,” Bonner noted.
Another thing that aided in his decision to come to Indiana was his favorite football team, the Raiders, and he looks forward to seeing them when they play the Colts, but helping people get their lives on track is of course the primary reason.
“I’m looking forward to the new facility, and I look forward to all that we can do for the community,” Bonner added.