MONTICELLO – The Monticello City Council approved the request by White County Veterans Service Officer Nathan Baker for the Hard Charger 5K Run/Walk to benefit veterans in the county. They also wholeheartedly approved a request to bring the Tuesday Night Cruisers back downtown after three years.
Baker explained this will be the second annual Hard Charger 5K for veterans and that last years went well. The starting point will be at the Twin Lakes High School. The 5K will coincide with the boat parade and veterans’ ride on the Madame Carroll on July 1. “We wanted it to incorporate both events,” he said. AMVETS will be open all day for veterans as well. “We’re looking to turn this into something special,” he said.
All proceeds will benefit White County Veterans Fund to support local veterans, and sign ups began on May 1 through Eventbrite.
Ken Prieboy, representing the Tuesday Night Cruisers, asked the council to consider allowing the group to return to the downtown area for their weekly events. He proposed closing N. Illinois St. between Washington and Broadway Streets every Tuesday beginning May 9, from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
They left the downtown area when construction was occurring on streets in 2019. They found a new location at Sportsman Inn, which allowed them to use the facilities and opened its banquet space for food, but in 2022, they moved yet again to Rugie’s Dugout when Sportsman Inn decided to close on Tuesdays. He said they were great hosts, but the group wanted to be closer to down town.
“We love Broadway but N. Illinois is closer to the city hall and the Farmer’s Market,” he said. The restrooms at city hall will be open for their use and food vendors will set up in the courthouse plaza. They would eventually like to round the corner on Broadway St. as well.
“Personally, I’m looking forward to having you guys down here,” said Mayor Cathy Gross.
“It was nice at the Sportsman Inn,” Prieboy said. “Maybe it was an omen to come back downtown.”
The council gave their unanimous support of the Tuesday Night Cruisers.
On the organization’s Facebook page, Prieboy wrote, “Hi everyone....well, it's official...I just came from the City Council Meeting and we were given approval to once again have our cruise ins in downtown Monticello....So, beginning next Tuesday, May 9, at 5 p.m., we will meet on N. Illinois St. (West side of Courthouse).”