MONTICELLO – The Monticello City Council approved the request by White County Veterans Service Officer Nathan Baker for the Hard Charger 5K Run/Walk to benefit veterans in the county. They also wholeheartedly approved a request to bring the Tuesday Night Cruisers back downtown after three years.

Baker explained this will be the second annual Hard Charger 5K for veterans and that last years went well. The starting point will be at the Twin Lakes High School. The 5K will coincide with the boat parade and veterans’ ride on the Madame Carroll on July 1. “We wanted it to incorporate both events,” he said. AMVETS will be open all day for veterans as well. “We’re looking to turn this into something special,” he said.