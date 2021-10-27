MONTICELLO — A White County teacher received the surprise of her life Oct. 27.
Fifty thousand of them, to be exact.
Kim Rosenbuam, a welding teacher at Twin Lakes High School, was named a winner of the 2021 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, winning $15,000 for herself and $35,000 for the school’s welding program.
Twin Lakes had a party for her to celebrate the accomplishment during what is usually the school’s weekly faculty meeting.
As previously reported Aug. 12 in the Herald Journal, Rosenbaum was named one of 61 finalists by a panel of judges from a field of more than 700 skilled trades teachers who applied from 49 states.
“Through the welding program, the students have themselves discovered how to be teachers and to respect people of different educational levels, genders and racial backgrounds,” Rosenbaum said. “They have learned to switch roles with authority figures and have increased their level of patience and confidence. They also experience pride in themselves for mastering a specialized skill and passing it on to others. These students have a unique opportunity to put themselves in others’ shoes, recognizing and respecting that we all have different strengths.”
The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools awards program is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.
“Among the key things we came to appreciate during the pandemic is the value of hands-on learning and the incredible resilience and commitment of our teachers,’’ said Eric Smidt, founder of Harbor Freight Tools. “We are grateful that these outstanding winners and thousands of educators like them across the country are developing tomorrow’s skilled workforce.”
Rosenbaum found welding when looking for a career that would allow a single parent to support two children. After 15 years rising in the industry, Rosenbaum discovered an even deeper passion in teaching welding to high school students, and rebuilding the program at Twin Lakes High School, where she has taught for the last seven years.
In her seven years, the welding shop has grown from seven to 16 booths. With a focus on integrating welding and traditional technology, she secured a CNC cutter and 3D printer for the classroom.
Rosenbaum also started the Twin Lakes robotics team and an after-school welding club. Her students compete regularly in local and regional competitions.
Rosenbaum has won numerous awards, including the American Welding Society’s Bob Richie Award, Indian Trails Teacher of the Year, and being named one of the Top 25 Teachers in Indiana in 2018. She has also focused on continuing her own education as the industry adapts, attending trade shows, professional development seminars, and developing CNC machining skills.
Rosenbaum’s students use their welding skills to help the community. They have fixed fences and sea walls, created public art, and built a float for the lighted Christmas parade. The class accepts commissions from local businesses for custom fabricated designs, and they also help teach the Women in Welding program, which Rosenbaum established to train female teachers and staff at her school — and now the greater community — in welding fundamentals.
Students help teach an eighth-grade summer program as well.
“In our Women in Welding program, students become teachers and aides to our women in the community,” Rosenbaum said. “There is no better way to master a skill than to teach it.”
Rosenbaum regularly connects her students to industry to explore career paths and deepen their understanding of evolving industry standards and practice. They visit local businesses to learn about apprenticeships, tour technical colleges, and meet with military recruiters to learn how technology is incorporated in each service branch. Every other year, students attend FABTECH, a leading industry trade show, to meet with potential employers and learn about new technologies.
Rosenbaum’s students begin with welding fundamentals in their first year and go on to seek American Welding Society certifications in their second and third years, with an eye toward future careers. Graduates of her program have gone on to work in the welding industry and beyond: as welders, millwrights, pipefitters and technicians. Others have continued into the military or to college for a business focus.
Rosenbaum focuses on “teaching with love” and is committed to helping students find their purpose in life.
“I love watching my students’ eyes light up with understanding as they master a skill,” she said. “I know these skills are so valuable not only to their future careers but also to their self-worth.”