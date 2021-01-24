BATTLE GROUND — The 49th Annual Indiana Fiddlers Gathering has been moved from its usual weekend in June to later this summer — Aug. 13-15.
IFG officials say they are working diligently to ensure a healthy and safe festival for all. The schedule of performances, camping arrangements and other festival logistics will be announced as plans progress.
“Our goal is to present the three-day festival that we all love. We hope this extra time will allow us to present the best festival we can under the circumstances,” Karah Rawlings, IFG executive director.
Rawlings recommends all fans look for festival updates on social media, the organization’s website, or sign up for their newsletter to get the latest IFG news and developments.
The Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering is a three-day acoustic music festival located at the Tippecanoe Battlefield Park in Battle Ground.
The festival features old-time, bluegrass, folk, swing jazz fiddle, string band and much more kinds of music all on one stage.
Fans can participate in the musical and singing workshops, the Children's Concert, Open Stage, the Saturday evening dance, and the gospel hour on Sunday morning.
For more festival information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.indianafiddlersgathering.org or email ifg@indianafiddlersgathering.org.