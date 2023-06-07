Three juniors from Frontier High School are attending the American Legion Hoosier Boys State, June 11-17, on the campus of trine University. Approximately 200 boys will participate in this educational experience, learning about the theory, organization and practical application of democratic government.
The cost of attending, $300 per delegate, is paid by the American Legion Post or other community sponsor. TheFrontier delegates and their sponsors are:
Paul Culver, son of Scott and Michelle Culver, sponsored by the Brookston Lions Club
Kaden Gamble, son of Angi Lightner, sponsored by American Legion Post 81 of Monticello
A.J. Wilson, son of Carl and Leslie Wilson, sponsored by American Legion Post 251 of Brookston
Hoosier Boys State delegates elect a governor and operate the executive, judicial and legislative branches of government. Classes are offered in law, speech, media and politics, law enforcement, parliamentary procedure and the military. Approximately $13,000 in college scholarships will be awarded.
We are honored to have these scholars, athletes and musicians representing the Frontier community, aspiring to be future leaders in a variety of careers.