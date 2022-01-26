MONTICELLO — The following is a list of candidates, courtesy of the White County Clerk’s Office, who have filed for candidacy for various offices up for election this year.
So far, only one Democrat candidate had filed as of Jan. 26. Many candidates — all Republicans — do not face competition in the May Primary
Candidate filings began Jan. 5 and ends at noon Feb. 4. The Primary Election is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. May 3.
- Clerk of the Circuit Court: Laura A. Cosgray (R), Monticello
Convention Delegates
- James B. Davis (R), Monon
- Carl D. McClaine (R), Monticello
- Debra M. McClaine (R), Monticello
- Jamie C. McKean (R), Monticello
- Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
- Christopher P. Phillips (R), Battle Ground
- Marla G. Storm (R), Monticello
County Assessor
- Lisa M. Downey (R), Monticello
County Auditor
- Elizabeth J. Billue (R), Monticello
County Commissioner
- Michael R. Smolek (R), Idaville (Dist. 3)
- Mark A. Helms (R), Monticello (Dist. 3)
County Coroner
- Anthony G. Deibel (R), Monticello
County Council
- Steven W. Christopher (R), Battle Ground (CC1)
- James G. Annis (R), Monon (CC2)
- Raymond L. Kramer (R), Monticello (CC3)
- Jane J. Faker (R), Monticello (CC4)
County Recorder
- Lori R. Austin (R), Monticello
County Sheriff
- Bill Brooks (R), Monticello
County Surveyor
- Bradley E. Ward (R), Monticello
Prosecuting Attorney
- Mark A. Delgado (R); Monticello
- Stacey L. Diener (R), Monticello
State Representative
- Sharon Negele (R), Attica (D13)
Big Creek Township Board
- Martin S. Cotterman (R), Monticello
- Darlene Culver (R), Chalmers
Honey Creek Township Board
- William C. Dahlenburg (R), Reynolds
- Ralph H. Zarse (D), Reynolds
Jackson Township Board
- Janet L. Blackburn (R), Burnettsville
- Deena S. Byrkett (R), Burnettsville
- Lynn McLeland (R), Burnettsville
Liberty Township Board
- Michael J. McCormick (R), Buffalo
- Otto R. Leis (R), Buffalo
- Joy E. Cosgray (R), Monticello
- Gregory R. Westerhouse (R), Monticello
Lincoln Township Board
- Alan Sickler (R), Idaville
Monon Township Board
- Roger D. Young (R), Monon
- Jennifer T. Annis (R), Monon
Union Township Board
- Larry G. Holderly (R), Monticello
- Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
- Jacqueline C. Wright (R), Monticello
Cass Township Trustee
- Amanda R. Cosgray (R), Monticello
Honey Creek Township Trustee
- Sharon Brooks (R), Reynolds
Jackson Township Trustee
- Gina Marquess (R), Burnettsville
Liberty Township Trustee
- Joan C. Alma (R), Monticello
Monon Township Trustee
- Jacob C. Garling (R), Monon
Princeton Township Trustee
- Thomas Bajzatt (R), Wolcott
Round Grove Township Trustee
- David Lehe (R), West Lafayette
Union Township Trustee
- Leslie K. Bruder (R), Monticello
US Representative (Congress)
- James R. Baird (R), Greencastle
- Thomas C. Bookwalter (R), Thorntown