2022 HJ primary election logo

MONTICELLO — The following is a list of candidates, courtesy of the White County Clerk’s Office, who have filed for candidacy for various offices up for election this year.

So far, only one Democrat candidate had filed as of Jan. 26. Many candidates — all Republicans — do not face competition in the May Primary

Candidate filings began Jan. 5 and ends at noon Feb. 4. The Primary Election is 6 a.m.-6 p.m. May 3.

The following are filings as of Jan. 26, courtesy of the White County Clerk’s Office:

Candidate filings as of Jan. 12

  • Clerk of the Circuit Court: Laura A. Cosgray (R), Monticello

Convention Delegates

  • James B. Davis (R), Monon
  • Carl D. McClaine (R), Monticello
  • Debra M. McClaine (R), Monticello
  • Jamie C. McKean (R), Monticello
  • Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
  • Christopher P. Phillips (R), Battle Ground
  • Marla G. Storm (R), Monticello

County Assessor

  • Lisa M. Downey (R), Monticello

County Auditor

  • Elizabeth J. Billue (R), Monticello

County Commissioner

  • Michael R. Smolek (R), Idaville (Dist. 3)
  • Mark A. Helms (R), Monticello (Dist. 3)

County Coroner

  • Anthony G. Deibel (R), Monticello

County Council

  • Steven W. Christopher (R), Battle Ground (CC1)
  • James G. Annis (R), Monon (CC2)
  • Raymond L. Kramer (R), Monticello (CC3)
  • Jane J. Faker (R), Monticello (CC4)

County Recorder

  • Lori R. Austin (R), Monticello

County Sheriff

  • Bill Brooks (R), Monticello

County Surveyor

  • Bradley E. Ward (R), Monticello

Prosecuting Attorney

  • Mark A. Delgado (R); Monticello
  • Stacey L. Diener (R), Monticello

State Representative

  • Sharon Negele (R), Attica (D13)

Big Creek Township Board

  • Martin S. Cotterman (R), Monticello
  • Darlene Culver (R), Chalmers

Honey Creek Township Board

  • William C. Dahlenburg (R), Reynolds
  • Ralph H. Zarse (D), Reynolds

Jackson Township Board

  • Janet L. Blackburn (R), Burnettsville
  • Deena S. Byrkett (R), Burnettsville
  • Lynn McLeland (R), Burnettsville

Liberty Township Board

  • Michael J. McCormick (R), Buffalo
  • Otto R. Leis (R), Buffalo
  • Joy E. Cosgray (R), Monticello
  • Gregory R. Westerhouse (R), Monticello

Lincoln Township Board

  • Alan Sickler (R), Idaville

Monon Township Board

  • Roger D. Young (R), Monon
  • Jennifer T. Annis (R), Monon

Union Township Board

  • Larry G. Holderly (R), Monticello
  • Timothy A. McQuinn (R), Monticello
  • Jacqueline C. Wright (R), Monticello

Cass Township Trustee

  • Amanda R. Cosgray (R), Monticello

Honey Creek Township Trustee

  • Sharon Brooks (R), Reynolds

Jackson Township Trustee

  • Gina Marquess (R), Burnettsville

Liberty Township Trustee

  • Joan C. Alma (R), Monticello

Monon Township Trustee

  • Jacob C. Garling (R), Monon

Princeton Township Trustee

  • Thomas Bajzatt (R), Wolcott

Round Grove Township Trustee

  • David Lehe (R), West Lafayette

Union Township Trustee

  • Leslie K. Bruder (R), Monticello

US Representative (Congress)

  • James R. Baird (R), Greencastle
  • Thomas C. Bookwalter (R), Thorntown

Tags

Trending Food Videos