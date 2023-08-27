The Hunt a Little Feed A Lot Program is gearing up for its 15th season this fall in coordination with the White County Food Pantry. Deer hunters and community members can contribute to the program in a number of ways.
• Hunters: may contribute by giving their legally harvested deer, as well as make monetary donations. Drop off the entire deer at Rance’s Deer Processing near Lake Cicott, Ind.
• Community members: May donate funds to help with processing.
The White County Food Pantry will cover the processing fee of $100/deer for every deer donated for the program to ensure the meat gets to the WCFP.
The Hunt a Little Feed a Lot Program runs for firearm season or until funds donated are exhausted. In 2021, with over $12,700 raised, the Hunt a Little Feed a Lot Program donated nearly 5,000 lbs of venison to the White County Food Pantry. Thanks to all who donated, $100,984 has been donated since the program started in 2009.
Please sponsor a deer by donating $100 or more, which is tax deductible. Make checks payable to White County Food Pantry and mail to Shannon Mattix c/o White County Food Pantry, 128 S. Illinois. Suite A, Monticello IN 47960. For more information, please call 219-863-2078.