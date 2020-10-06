IDAVILLE – One person was killed and three other injured Tuesday when a transportation bus collided with a semi-tractor trailer along US 24 in Idaville.
According to police, a passenger on the bus died while the driver was transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.
Two other passengers were injured and transported to Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital. No names or their conditions have yet been released.
Police said the bus was headed westbound on US 24 toward Monticello when it somehow drifted into the path of the tractor-trailer.
A reader at the scene provided a photo of the accident.
The HJ will have more as information becomes available.