STATEHOUSE (April 14, 2023) — Local communities are set to receive over $1.6 million to complete much-needed road projects, according to State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).
Funding is available through the state's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, 224 towns, cities and counties will receive over $133.4 million in state matching grants.
"Because of this matching grant program, local governments have a dedicated funding source they can tap to help pay for infrastructure projects," Culp said. "So many people depend on our local roads, and it's important they are regularly maintained and improved."
Area grant recipients include White County ($1 million) and Wolcott ($678,073).
"It can be tough to get funding for infrastructure projects in smaller, rural communities," Negele said. "This grant program can make all the difference by providing much-needed funds to ensure roads are functioning for years to come."
To qualify for the competitive grant, smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, Community Crossings has awarded more than $1.27 billion to improve local roads and bridges.