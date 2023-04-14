White County logo

STATEHOUSE (April 14, 2023) — Local communities are set to receive over $1.6 million to complete much-needed road projects, according to State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica).

Funding is available through the state's Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, which can be used for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements and other items. In total, 224 towns, cities and counties will receive over $133.4 million in state matching grants.

