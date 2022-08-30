Oakdale dam

Water levels have declined on Lake Freeman causing an Abnormal River Condition watch issued Aug. 30, despite rainfall during the night on Aug. 29.

MONTICELLO — According to a press release from NIPSCO, an abnormal river condition watch has been issued for Lake Freeman after water levels dropped below the normal operating target at the Oakdale Hydroelectric Dam. The normal operating target is 610.35 ft., while the surface elevation taken near the face of the dam measured at 610.06 ft. As of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the elevation had risen to 610.12 ft., still below the target.

The release states, “The change in surface elevation measured at the hydro does not reflect or equate to the same potential change in depth for other areas of the lake.:

