MONTICELLO — According to a press release from NIPSCO, an abnormal river condition watch has been issued for Lake Freeman after water levels dropped below the normal operating target at the Oakdale Hydroelectric Dam. The normal operating target is 610.35 ft., while the surface elevation taken near the face of the dam measured at 610.06 ft. As of 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the elevation had risen to 610.12 ft., still below the target.
The release states, “The change in surface elevation measured at the hydro does not reflect or equate to the same potential change in depth for other areas of the lake.:
US Geological Survey (USGS) gauges that measure daily average water flow shows a drop at the Buffalo gauge and the Winamac gauge along the Tippecanoe River.
At 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, both gauges showed a drop in the cubic feet per second measurement over the 24-hour daily average.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers remind the public to be mindful of their surroundings and be aware of any submerged objects in or underneath the surface of the water. Due to the water levels objects such as tree stumps, old dock pilings and such may start to show or become a hazard to boat operators, swimmers, and tubers.
Without additional rainfall, depths could continue to be reduced. NIPSCO will continue to be in close coordination with the Indiana DNR, SFLECC, Emergency Management and other authorities to provide regular updates until levels return to normal.
NIPSCO website states, “An Abnormally Low Flow (ALF) event occurs at the Oakdale Dam when the prior 24 hour daily average for flows at Buffalo USGS gauge drop equal to or below 410. During an ALF event NIPSCO is required to maintain 1.39 times the previous 24 hour daily average flow measured at the USGS gauge in accordance with the USFWS mandate, which could result in lower lake levels. An ALF event will end once the 24 hour average rises above 410 cfs at the Buffalo USGS gauge and hourly readings at the Oakdale USGS gauge are above 500 cfs. (This is based on USGS data.)