Castongia presents

Employees of Castongia’s talk to groups of middle-school students at the Jasper County Job Awareness Fair at KVHS.

 Photo by Tom Sparks

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School hosted a Jasper County Job Awareness fair on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Groups from the high school, as well as the middle school came to the auxiliary gymnasium to hear presentations by six employers based in Jasper County.

The “fair” was the brainchild of Stephen Eastridge, executive director of the Jasper County Economic Development Organization. It was aimed at showing kids approaching working age that they do not have to leave the county to find opportunity to secure well-paying jobs and benefits.

Tags

Trending Food Videos