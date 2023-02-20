KOKOMO — Indiana University Kokomo congratulates the 164 students who earned degrees in December 2022. The graduates represent 22 Indiana counties, four states, and Saudi Arabia. Graduates are listed by hometown. Those who earned degrees include:
- Delphi: Braxton Erik Thompson, Master of Business Administration Rebecca Lynn Titus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Monticello: Nathan James Lee Burcham, Bachelor of General Studies Joslyn G. Reader, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism