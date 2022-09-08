Remembering teammate

The family of Kayvion Jackson hold his football jersey at the Twin Lakes Stadium on KJ21 Night in his memory.

 Photo Provided

MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes Stadium filled with cheers and tears alike on KJ21 Night, a powerful evening of football in memory of Kayvion Jackson.

Son of Daniel Latrell and Crystal Billings, Jackson unexpectedly passed away on June 5, just days following his high school graduation from Twin Lakes. He had signed a letter of intent to begin his football college career at Indiana Wesleyan University this fall.

