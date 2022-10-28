A press conference is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. EST at the Delphi United Methodist Church. According to a release from the Indiana State Police, a multi-agency pres conference will be held to announce an "update" in the Delphi investigation. Agencies represented will be the state police, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, United States Marshals Service and the Carroll County Prosecutors Office.
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Jeremy Piers said he cannot confirm an arrest has been made.