DEMOTTE — A reader recently sent a complaint to INDOT about the intersection of I-65 and State Rd. 10. She suggested traffic lights similar to the interchange at I-65 and U.S. 24. She had filed an online request for consideration on the INDOT website.
The following day, she received a response from Shawn Bartos with the Transportation Services Call Center.
In the response, Bartos states they have “closely examined multiple options” for the interchange including all-way stop, a signal and a roundabout. Because the bridge is narrow, left turn lanes cannot be added.
She states, “The only option that works well to improve the traffic conditions is the roundabout.”
If a roundabout is the final decision, it will be scheduled to begin in July 2025. She said they had looked at doing something sooner. The problem is the lack of left turn lanes if an all-way stop or traffic lights were used. SR 10 traffic turning left onto one interstate ramp backs up state road traffic past the other ramp “locking the whole interchange up worse than it does now.”
With the new truck stop, the plan is to do traffic counts once it is open and then plan for improvements.
After inquiring, the newspaper received an email from Cassandra Bajeck, public relations director for the Northwest District. She wrote, “Unfortunately at this time, we do not have much to share outside of what was in her original email. This project is still very much in the design phase and we are looking at several alternatives as to what the final product may end up looking like. We are likely about a year out from a final design when we would be able to provide more specifics (we try not to speculate publicly until we have a clear idea of what we are proposing).