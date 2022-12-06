Local news

"Community Crossings provides state matching funds to local communities for road improvement projects"

On Tuesday, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Among the recipients are White County with a grant for $910,351 and Reynolds for $51,086.

