Freight train and railroad crossing

Thomas Winz

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration announced a $21 million grant to make Indiana railroad crossings safer. (Thomas WInz/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration announced a $21 million grant Monday to help Indiana make railroad crossings safer. The grant follows a Propublica article from April that detailed the dangers of stopped trains in places like Hammond, Indiana, which often force kids to climb over the tracks to get to school and prevent first responders from getting to emergencies in time.

In Hammond, which is near Chicago — the busiest train hub in the country — trains stay motionless for hours or days, often spanning five or six intersections. Those who choose to climb over rail cars to cross face the risk of a sudden start, and Propublica reporters claim they witnessed trains in Hammond move without warning.

