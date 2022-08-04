White County – Monday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., White County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County.
A preliminary investigation by Sgt. Schaefer revealed that a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was traveling westbound on County Road 1250 South. Westerhouse stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 East before continuing through the stop sign. At that time, a 2017 Dodge Durango driven by Shannon Lank, 50, from Brookston, was traveling southbound on County Road 100 East. The Dodge struck the passenger side of the Ford, continued into the field on the southwest corner of the intersection, rolled over, and came to rest on its roof. The Ford also came to rest in the field on the southwest corner of the intersection.