House Bill 1015 would create a pilot program for speed cameras. The technology would ticket drivers going more than 11 mph over the speed limit in an active work zone. Only four cameras could be used statewide. (Getty Images)

The Indiana Senate voted 31-17 Monday to would allow the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to use license plate cameras to enforce speed limits in highway work zones.

Republican state lawmakers were divided over the measure, however, with some arguing that such “Big Brother” technology amounts to government overreach and could lead to later legislation allowing for other types of camera surveillance.