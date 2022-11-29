Indiana’s top Republican lawmakers said they plan to prioritize school choice and enact a plan to “reinvent” high school education during the next legislative session.

That will largely involve an expansion of work-based learning opportunities available for high schoolers. The goal is to graduate Hoosier students who are better prepared for the workforce — and increase the likelihood they will stay in Indiana — as the state tries to reverse its dismal college-going rate, as well as other academic impacts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

