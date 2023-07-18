Consumer spending that boosted state revenues has cooled after two years of above-average financial performance, bringing the state’s reserves back within a typical range.

Indiana ended the 2023 fiscal year with $2.9 billion in reserve accounts, far short of the $6.1 billion it reported in 2022, according to a Thursday announcement from Tera Klutz. “This means that we are, once again, well within our healthy (reserves) range of 10-15% of fiscal year ‘24 budgeted appropriations,” she said.

