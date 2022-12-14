Young woman texting while driving

Peter Dazeley

Young woman texting while driving

 Peter Dazeley

Traffic crashes cost Indiana 930 lives in 2021 and more than $8 billion annually, according to a national report from Washington, D.C.-based Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. To do better, the group says Indiana should adopt a list of new laws, ranging from a motorcycle helmet requirement to higher hours requirements for learners.

“This horrific toll must serve as a blaring wake up call to policymakers at all levels of government to take action to reverse this upward trajectory,” said Advocates President Catherine Chase, speaking on the high number of crashes nationally, at a news conference this month.

Trending Food Videos